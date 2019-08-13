Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXN. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN traded up $3.75 on Tuesday, reaching $179.81. 1,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.30. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.59.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.