Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 807 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 335,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 268,994 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,454,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,799,000 after acquiring an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 335,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 169,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 232,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 150,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,487. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $42.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

