Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.69.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $151.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $127,010,000 after acquiring an additional 91,738 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 704,681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $69,701,000 after purchasing an additional 212,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

