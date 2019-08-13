XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.26). XOMA reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 51.91% and a negative net margin of 72.20%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

XOMA stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 3,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,067. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08. XOMA has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in XOMA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in XOMA by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in XOMA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

