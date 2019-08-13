Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.82, approximately 133,401 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 114,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

The company has a market cap of $818.26 million and a P/E ratio of -17.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 6,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $646,500. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

