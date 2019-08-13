Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

YGR opened at C$1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.88. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$5.44.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Senior Officer Lorne David Simpson bought 25,500 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 348,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$591,632.30. Insiders bought 74,100 shares of company stock valued at $125,672 in the last quarter.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.