Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

Shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.71. Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 1,364,118 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50.

Get Yangtze River Port and Logistics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YRIV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yangtze River Port and Logistics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Yangtze River Port and Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Yangtze River Port and Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.