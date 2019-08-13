Yelp’s (YELP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YELP. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.74.

Shares of YELP opened at $34.98 on Friday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

