Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. Culp reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Culp had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.29 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of CULP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 5,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,208. Culp has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

In other news, insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $25,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,629,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Culp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.