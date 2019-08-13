Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) will report sales of $3.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jaguar Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.09 million. Jaguar Health posted sales of $880,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 246.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will report full year sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $15.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.80 million, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $36.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jaguar Health.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.29) by $0.70. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 372.84% and a negative net margin of 667.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAGX shares. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Jaguar Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 504,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director James J. Bochnowski bought 180,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $361,164.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

