Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. Nike posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.02.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.32. 643,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,064. Nike has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.43. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,583,000 after purchasing an additional 950,574 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Nike by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,087,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 655,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nike by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,415,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,688,000 after purchasing an additional 616,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

