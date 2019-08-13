Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Brokerages expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. PVH posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $121.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.32.

NYSE PVH traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,291. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $157.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.84 per share, with a total value of $99,408.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

