Zacks: Analysts Expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.69. Tailored Brands posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4,518.17%. The company had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE TLRD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,442. Tailored Brands has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $246.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

