Zacks: Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) will announce sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $3.25 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $13.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cross Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,677,000 after purchasing an additional 202,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,667,000 after purchasing an additional 188,148 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 841,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.49. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

