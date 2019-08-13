Zacks: Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) will announce sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $3.25 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $13.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TE Connectivity.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cross Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.
In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,677,000 after purchasing an additional 202,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,667,000 after purchasing an additional 188,148 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TEL traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 841,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.49. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
