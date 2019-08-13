Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Harvest Capital Credit reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harvest Capital Credit.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 16.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 4,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,655. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.67. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.