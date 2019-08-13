Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the highest is $3.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $12.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $12.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.06. The company had a trading volume of 77,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,221. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

