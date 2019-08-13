Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.31) and the highest is ($1.29). Wayfair reported earnings of ($1.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($6.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($4.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.49.

In other news, insider James R. Miller sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $29,327.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,386.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $74,440.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,081,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $52,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,783. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.88. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.78.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

