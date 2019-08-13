Zacks: Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.47 Million

Equities analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report sales of $59.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.61 million. eHealth reported sales of $40.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $377.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.13 million to $380.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $472.60 million, with estimates ranging from $460.83 million to $484.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. First Analysis upgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

EHTH traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.86. 9,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,109. eHealth has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64.

In related news, COO David K. Francis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,364 shares of company stock worth $17,926,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

