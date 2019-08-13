Zacks: Brokerages Expect Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) will announce $5.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Principia Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64 million. Principia Biopharma reported sales of $18.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will report full year sales of $13.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $28.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.23 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $48.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Principia Biopharma.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.93. Principia Biopharma had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ PRNB traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,914. Principia Biopharma has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $42.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $922.46 million and a P/E ratio of 67.81.

In other Principia Biopharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $30,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 329.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 293,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 681.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 70,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 213.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,579,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

