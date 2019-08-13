Zacks: Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Given $2.78 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.78 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cinedigm an industry rank of 186 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIDM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on Cinedigm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinedigm by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cinedigm by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 83,881 shares in the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 2,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.06.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.