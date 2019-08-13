Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Instructure (NYSE:INST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Instructure from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.56.

INST opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.47. Instructure has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Instructure will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Instructure news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $2,889,310 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Instructure by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Instructure by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Instructure by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Instructure by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Instructure by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after buying an additional 343,103 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

