Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cision (NYSE:CISN) to Sell

Cision (NYSE:CISN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

NYSE:CISN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. 1,135,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,137. The stock has a market cap of $986.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.62. Cision has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 17,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $193,514.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,694,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,407,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,205. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cision by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cision by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cision by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cision by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cision by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

