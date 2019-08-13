Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

NX opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.53 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.8% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 13,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

