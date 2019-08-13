Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Halcón Resources (NASDAQ:HKRS) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halcón Resources (NASDAQ:HKRS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halcon Resources Corporation is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates in Wichita, Wilbarger and Starr Counties in Texas, Pontotoc and Seminole Counties, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Halcon Resources Corporation, formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc., is based in Louisiana, USA. “

Shares of Halcón Resources stock opened at $0.12 on Friday.

Halcón Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

