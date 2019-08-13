Zacks: Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) has received an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Level One Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 6.8% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $26.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $107,598.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LEVL traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a market cap of $179.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $28.53.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.38%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.