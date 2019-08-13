Zacks: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rimini Street an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,038. The company has a market cap of $324.81 million and a P/E ratio of -15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $217,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 105,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $548,815.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,689. Corporate insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.