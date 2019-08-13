ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,617.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $5,617.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00519799 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00163623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00052345 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,241,450 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.