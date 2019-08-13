ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.45). On average, analysts expect ZEALAND PHARMA/S to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZEAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,053. The company has a market capitalization of $679.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

