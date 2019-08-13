ZEON Tops 24 Hour Volume of $322,292.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. ZEON has a market cap of $1.06 million and $322,292.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00270535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.01313955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00096066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,819,353 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

