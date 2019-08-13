Zero (ZER) 1-Day Volume Hits $439.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Zero has a total market cap of $391,837.00 and approximately $439.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zero has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00508475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00139572 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00051300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002730 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 6,704,038 coins and its circulating supply is 6,669,040 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.