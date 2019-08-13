Zilla Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Zilla has a market cap of $846,836.00 and $44,443.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00268959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.01299481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022242 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00096013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

