Zipper (ZIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.52 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zipper has a total market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDCM, FCoin and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037442 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000473 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.