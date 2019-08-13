ZrCoin Price Reaches $1.53 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $6.99 million and $53,629.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00014076 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00269926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.01297116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022246 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00095671 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,147 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

