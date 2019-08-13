Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $233.71 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.62.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $4.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.34. The company had a trading volume of 213,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,054. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $247.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.634 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

