Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 358.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,931 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,834,000 after buying an additional 131,460 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 101,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.44. 20,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,759. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

