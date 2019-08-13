Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.62 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,258,000 after acquiring an additional 269,031 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 354.4% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $257,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $7,773,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,292 shares of company stock worth $120,725,479 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.95. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $179.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.