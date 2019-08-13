Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.58 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.17% of Plains GP worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 19.8% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,664,000 after buying an additional 1,586,393 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,734,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 18.4% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,944,000 after purchasing an additional 267,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains GP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

In related news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 7,328,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $169,283,522.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $794,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.15. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $26.99.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 68.25%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

