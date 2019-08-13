Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 60.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $255.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,861. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $256.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.55.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $252.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total value of $516,553.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 6,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $1,353,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,632,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,707 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

