Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,697 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Motco boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $50,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $52,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $175,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,958.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,690. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.01 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

