Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VF were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

In other VF news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. 20,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen increased their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VF in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

