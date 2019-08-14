$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $682,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $45,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,961,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,081,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388,875 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,543,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,711 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,718,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,350,000.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. 414,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,393,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.16. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

