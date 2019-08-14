$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. BRT Apartments also posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.27 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. 753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,312. The company has a market capitalization of $225.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.73. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

