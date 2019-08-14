$0.29 EPS Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Marten Transport reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.45 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

MRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.49.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

