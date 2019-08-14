-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.32). Novan reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.37). Novan had a negative return on equity of 2,068.56% and a negative net margin of 225.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,305. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, CEO G. Kelly Martin purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paula B. Stafford purchased 80,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $154,930.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 693 shares in the company, valued at $1,330.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 229,786 shares of company stock worth $426,138. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Novan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Novan by 4,462.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46,814 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Novan by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novan by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novan by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

