$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Gentex also reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.66.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,480. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In related news, insider Steven R. Downing sold 3,810 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $96,469.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,654.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $71,373.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,394 shares of company stock worth $937,122. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,119,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,669,000 after acquiring an additional 283,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,846,000 after buying an additional 303,378 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,729,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,789,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $76,910,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gentex by 58.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,428,000 after buying an additional 1,297,207 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

