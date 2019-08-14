$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $553.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECHO shares. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 109,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $555.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1,316.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.