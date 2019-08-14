$0.47 EPS Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. ValuEngine cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 43,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 123,439 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYKE stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 120,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

