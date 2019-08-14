$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Merchants Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 15.66%.

MBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

MBIN traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,498. The company has a market cap of $500.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 810.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

