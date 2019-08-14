$0.70 EPS Expected for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Balchem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Balchem reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Balchem will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Balchem.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Pivotal Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.74 per share, with a total value of $254,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,283.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Balchem by 68.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 116.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,764. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.28. Balchem has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $117.79.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.