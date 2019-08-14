$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol bought 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $20,030,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $399,156.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,438,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Capri has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

